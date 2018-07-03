Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP declares 20,700 polling stations 'sensitive'

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday declared as many as 20,700 polling stations sensitive in its briefing to Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk.

The institution also briefed the premier over possible nefarious plans to sabotage the election process. It recommended the caretaker government to set up monitoring centres in all four provinces with the assistance of security agencies.

The ECP demanded the caretaker government to install CCTV cameras on sensitive polling stations, and to provide air support during the transportation of ballot papers to the polling stations.

ECP extends polling time until 6pm to ensure maximum turnout

ECP increases polling time by one hour, polling to be held from 8am to 6pm

Earlier, ECP in its statement announced to extend the time for polling in the July 25 general election by an hour in order to ensure the maximum participation of voters. 

As per the revised timings, polling will now be held from 8am to 6pm, for a total of 10 hours uninterrupted.

Sources said this is the first time the polling duration has been extended across the board in the country's electoral history. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

 Updated an hour ago
Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for 'kite' instead of PSP's 'dolphin'

Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for 'kite' instead of PSP's 'dolphin'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Need to control population explosion on war footing: CJP

Need to control population explosion on war footing: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Faisalabad girl dies in Indian hospital after heart surgery

Faisalabad girl dies in Indian hospital after heart surgery

Updated 5 hours ago
PTI's Yar Muhammad Rind, PPP's Yasmin Shah disqualified from contesting general election

PTI's Yar Muhammad Rind, PPP's Yasmin Shah disqualified from contesting general election

 Updated 6 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing case: Defence counsel claims associate being threatened

Naqeebullah killing case: Defence counsel claims associate being threatened

 Updated 7 hours ago
NAB arrests former KPT chairman Jawed Hanif

NAB arrests former KPT chairman Jawed Hanif

Updated 6 hours ago
Imran has a message 'for all those Pakistanis intending not to vote'

Imran has a message 'for all those Pakistanis intending not to vote'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM