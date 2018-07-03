ECP declares 20,700 polling stations 'sensitive'

Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday declared as many as 20,700 polling stations sensitive in its briefing to Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk.



The institution also briefed the premier over possible nefarious plans to sabotage the election process. It recommended the caretaker government to set up monitoring centres in all four provinces with the assistance of security agencies.

The ECP demanded the caretaker government to install CCTV cameras on sensitive polling stations, and to provide air support during the transportation of ballot papers to the polling stations.

Earlier, ECP in its statement announced to extend the time for polling in the July 25 general election by an hour in order to ensure the maximum participation of voters.

As per the revised timings, polling will now be held from 8am to 6pm, for a total of 10 hours uninterrupted.

Sources said this is the first time the polling duration has been extended across the board in the country's electoral history.