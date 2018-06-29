ECP extends polling time until 6pm to ensure maximum turnout

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended on Friday the time for polling in the July 25 general election by an hour in order to ensure the maximum participation of voters, according to a statement by the commission.

As per the revised timings, polling will now be held from 8am to 6pm, for a total of 10 hours uninterrupted.

Sources said this is the first time the polling duration has been extended across the board in the country's electoral history.

Interestingly, the ECP rejected on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to extend polling time for the upcoming election.

The electoral body remarked that the polling time will be from 8am to 5pm, adding that it cannot be extended.

The polling time will be extended in a situation of extreme emergency on the day of the election, the ECP had noted.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan-led PTI had written a letter to secretary ECP requesting for an extension in the polling for elections.

The party feared that the hot weather will deter people from leaving their houses in the morning to cast their votes, therefore, ECP should extend the polling time.

Last day to withdraw nomination papers today

Candidates vying to contest the General Election 2018 have until 4pm today to submit their party tickets while those unwilling to take part in the polls can withdraw their nomination papers by the same deadline.

After election tribunals wrapped up verdicts on appeals against objections to the decisions of returning officers on June 27, the revised list of candidates was issued on June 28.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said today that it will announce the polling scheme and final list of candidates tomorrow.

It is mandatory for the candidates to submit their party tickets in order to be allotted their electoral symbols. Those who fail to do so will be considered independent candidates.

The ECP stated that the final list of candidates will be displayed at the offices of the returning officers and district returning officers tomorrow.

Moreover, the electoral body asserted that candidates will have a total of 23 days to hold their campaigns, as all campaigning will seize on the night (midnight) of July 23.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018.