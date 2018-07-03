NAB arrests former KPT chairman Jawed Hanif

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Tuesday former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Jawed Hanif in an ongoing inquiry.



According to the bureau, the former chairman is accused of misuse of power and illegal appointments in the department — which cost the government Rs2.80 billion.

The suspect was arrested from his residence for being involved in the NAB inquiry against KPT officials.

According to a statement released by the bureau, the former chairman appointed 940 employees in his tenure under the guidance of the then-federal shipping and ports minister Babar Ghauri.

Moreover, according to the NAB statement, a number of those recruited were associated with terrorism.

According to media reports, Hanif is also contesting the July 25 general election from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ticket from PS-95, Karachi.