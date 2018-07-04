Jawad Ahmad to take on political heavyweights for 'rights of middle-class'

Jawad Ahmad will contest July 25 elections from NA-131, NA-132 Lahore and NA-246 Karachi. Photo: File 1

Singer-turned-activist Jawad Ahmad, who is challenging the country’s three biggest parties in the July 25 general election, has said it is time someone stood up for the rights of the middle class.

The 47-year-old chairman of Barabri Party Pakistan (BSP) who will be up against political bigwigs — Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — during an interview with Geo Pakistan said, "I am contesting against them to show that an ordinary middle-class person can run for elections too."

Ahmad is contesting against PTI chief Imran Khan and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in NA-131 (Lahore), against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in NA-132 (Lahore) and against PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-246 (Lyari, Karachi).

The singer who formed the BSP last year, explained, “It all started when I was in college and saw the way things were running around me.”

He added it was painful for him to see people suffering around him and not even have basic necessities which the rest took for granted.

"Nothing will change till people from middle and working classes contest elections and enter Parliament," the singer-turned-politician said.

Responding to a question regarding facing Bhutto family scion, Bilawal, in PPP's stronghold Lyari, the BSP chief said, "Residents of Lyari vote owing to fear."

"PPP has won in Lyari over the years because of money and fear," he said adding that when you speak to the residents "you can tell they are fearful".

Jawad further questioned the PPP chairman's credentials.

"Bilawal’s only claim to fame is that he is the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari," he asserted.

While speaking about the political heavyweights, Ahmad said that most of them have "no ideology".

"Imran Khan keeps talking about his ideology but has nothing to show for it," he upheld.

Speaking about his party, the BSP chief said he does not expect his 14 candidates to win in the elections, however, he is hoping they can bring about a change.



When asked what BSP’s plans were and what the political party would be focusing on, Ahmad said there are a number of things on his agenda.

"Land reforms are topmost," the 47-year old said adding that he intends to work towards ending feudalism that is prevalent across the country.

Jawad further said working towards uniformity in healthcare and education was another priority for his party.