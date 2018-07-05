ATC to announce decision on Rao Anwar's bail plea on July 10

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case reserved on Thursday its decision on the bail plea of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in two cases against him.



The decision will be announced on July 10.

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Malir.

Another case has been registered against Anwar for possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

Anwar arrived in court today to attend the hearing. After arguments by the complainant's counsel, the ATC judge reserved his decision on the bail plea and set July 10 as the decision date.

At yesterday's hearing, Anwar's counsel, Amir Mansoob Qureshi, argued in court that his client was not present at the crime scene.



The judge asked the counsel, "The victims were shot from inside a room and from the back. How come they were not shot from the front during the encounter?"

However, the former SSP Malir's counsel said, "Anwar was neither involved in catching Naqeebullah nor in the encounter."

Qureshi concluded his arguments after three hours following which the complainant's counsel, Salahuddin Panhwar, presented his arguments before the ATC. The hearing was later adjourned.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, Anwar had said he is satisfied with the court proceedings and awaits the next step on his bail plea.