Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 05 2018
By
Amin Anwar

ATC to announce decision on Rao Anwar's bail plea on July 10

By
Amin Anwar

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case reserved on Thursday its decision on the bail plea of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in two cases against him.

The decision will be announced on July 10. 

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Malir.

Another case has been registered against Anwar for possession of explosives and illegal weapons. 

Anwar arrived in court today to attend the hearing. After arguments by the complainant's counsel, the ATC judge reserved his decision on the bail plea and set July 10 as the decision date. 

At yesterday's hearing, Anwar's counsel, Amir Mansoob Qureshi, argued in court that his client was not present at the crime scene.

The judge asked the counsel, "The victims were shot from inside a room and from the back. How come they were not shot from the front during the encounter?"

Rao Anwar wasn't present at site of Naqeebullah's killing, counsel tells ATC

Former SSP Malir appears before ATC for hearing of bail plea; says he's satisfied with court proceedings

However, the former SSP Malir's counsel said, "Anwar was neither involved in catching Naqeebullah nor in the encounter."

Qureshi concluded his arguments after three hours following which the complainant's counsel, Salahuddin Panhwar, presented his arguments before the ATC. The hearing was later adjourned.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, Anwar had said he is satisfied with the court proceedings and awaits the next step on his bail plea.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PIA flight facing challenges lands 'safely' at Karachi airport

PIA flight facing challenges lands 'safely' at Karachi airport

 Updated 33 minutes ago
'Engineered elections' never resolved issues, notes Rabbani

'Engineered elections' never resolved issues, notes Rabbani

 Updated 3 hours ago
'Puppet parties' being favoured in country, claims Bilawal

'Puppet parties' being favoured in country, claims Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Updated 4 hours ago
Supreme Court takes notice of slow pace in fake bank accounts' inquiry

Supreme Court takes notice of slow pace in fake bank accounts' inquiry

Updated 5 hours ago
Axact fake degree case: Court sentences Shoaib Sheikh to 7 years in prison

Axact fake degree case: Court sentences Shoaib Sheikh to 7 years in prison

 Updated 7 hours ago
Must defeat those who looted country, says Imran in Charsadda

Must defeat those who looted country, says Imran in Charsadda

 Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N's Zafar Ali Shah joins PTI

PML-N's Zafar Ali Shah joins PTI

 Updated 12 hours ago
PTV MD appointment case: SC to announce verdict on July 9

PTV MD appointment case: SC to announce verdict on July 9

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM