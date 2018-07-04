Rao Anwar wasn't present at site of Naqeebullah's killing, counsel tells ATC

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and Naqeebullah. Photo: File

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Wednesday resumed hearing the bail plea of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

The former SSP Malir along with 11 of his subordinates is facing trial before the anti-terrorism court for allegedly killing Mehsud, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others in an alleged staged encounter on January 13 in Malir.

Anwar along with the other accused appeared before the court for the hearing of his bail plea today.

During the hearing, Anwar's counsel, Amir Mansoob Qureshi, argued, "My client was not present at the crime scene."



The court asked the counsel, "The victims were shot from inside a room and from the back. How come they were not shot from the front during the encounter?"

However, the former SSP Malir's counsel said, "Anwar was neither involved in catching Naqeebullah nor in the encounter."

Qureshi concluded his arguments after three hours following which the petitioner's counsel, Salahuddin Panhwar, began presenting his arguments before the ATC.

The hearing was later adjourned.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, Anwar said he is satisfied with the court proceedings and awaits the next step on his bail plea.

On June 14, the court had adjourned the hearing on the former SSP Malir’s bail plea till today (July 4).

During the last hearing, Anwar denied involvement in Naqeebullah’s murder and said he will be proven innocent in the case.

The former SSP Malir claimed that record was available that proves that he neither caught Naqeebullah nor killed him.

"I have been nominated in the wrong case," he said, adding that the case against him was taken up due to professional jealousy.