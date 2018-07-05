Can't connect right now! retry
Will contest elections and leave decision to public, says Abbasi

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said his party will contest the elections and let the public decide its fate.

The former prime minister was speaking to the media outside the Lahore High Court, which accepted Abbasi's appeal against the verdict of an election appellate tribunal that disqualified the PML-N leader for life and barred him from contesting the General Election 2018 from NA-57, Murree.   

LHC dismisses tribunal’s decision to disqualify Abbasi for life

Former premier formally allowed to contest General Election 2018 from NA-57 Murree

"The party leadership is conducting a powerful election campaign. We will contest the election, and God willing, be victorious with a significant majority," he said. "We have to contest the polls and then leave the rest to the public."  

He further said that the conspiracies had been shared with the public. "We pray that a transparent election is held in Pakistan," Abbasi commented.  

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's stay in London, the PML-N leader said he will return to Pakistan as soon as his wife, Begum Kulsoom's medical condition improves.  

On Wednesday, Nawaz had asked the accountability court to delay the verdict of the Avenfield properties corruption reference. "My wife has been on a ventilator since the last 21 days. I want to hear the verdict in the court room where I have presented myself with my daughter over 100 times,” he had told the media in London. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, however, has insisted the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference against Nawaz should not be delayed.

Imran shuns Nawaz's request, insists Avenfield reference verdict be announced tomorrow

PTI set to hold power show in Charsadda today

"The Avenfield reference verdict should be announced tomorrow (Friday)," Imran said while speaking to the media before heading to Islamabad after concluding his two-day tour of Karachi.

Responding to the former premier's request that the accountability court delay its verdict, the PTI chairman said, "Nawaz is not special that the law be changed for him."

"There is no need to delay the verdict as first he lied and then wasted time," he reiterated adding that the nation is awaiting the verdict.

Earlier, the accountability court said it will announce its verdict in the Avenfield reference case on July 6 (Friday).

