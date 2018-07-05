Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jul 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran shuns Nawaz's request, insists Avenfield reference verdict be announced tomorrow

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan. Photo: File

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has insisted the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should not be delayed.

"The Avenfield reference verdict should be announced tomorrow (Friday)," Imran said while speaking to the media before heading to Islamabad after concluding his two-day tour of Karachi.

Responding to the former premier's request that the accountability court delay its verdict, the PTI chairman said, "Nawaz is not special that the law be changed for him."

"There is no need to delay the verdict as first he lied and then wasted time," he reiterated adding that the nation is awaiting the verdict.

On Wednesday, the former premier asked the accountability court to delay the verdict saying, "My wife has been on a ventilator since the last 21 days. I want to hear the verdict in the court room where I have presented myself with my daughter over 100 times.”

Nawaz requests accountability court to delay verdict in Avenfield case

The PML-N leader says irrespective of the decision, whether it is in his favour or not, he will return to Pakistan

Nawaz further said, "I am not a dictator who will run away from the courts." 

Earlier, the accountability court said it will announce its verdict in the Avenfield reference case on July 6 (Friday).

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.

PTI set to hold power show in Charsadda today

PTI is all set to hold its power show in Charsadda later today.

Party chairman Imran Khan will address a rally in Charsadda as part of his campaign trail. 

As per an election campaign travel log of party supremo Imran Khan, he will be making several campaign stops at 25 different cities of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh ahead of the July 25 general election.

