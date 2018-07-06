Avenfield reference: A timeline

After beginning the trial in September last year, the accountability court is expected to announce its verdict shortly

The Avenfield reference pertains to the Park Lane apartments (flats 16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom), of the Sharif family and includes former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his three children, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar as accused.



The reference is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives in the Panama Papers case.

The accountability court is expected to announce the verdict shortly.

Below is a timeline of all the important developments during the trial:



— compiled by Yasal Munim