Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
REUTERS

Fireworks blasts kill at least 24 near Mexico City

By
REUTERS

Friday Jul 06, 2018

A forensic technician inspects a site damaged due to fireworks explosions in the municipality of Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
 

MEXICO CITY: Two explosions at fireworks workshops outside Mexico City on Thursday killed at least 24 people, including rescue workers, and injured dozens more, officials said, in the latest deadly blast to hit a town known for its fireworks production.

After a first blast in the municipality of Tultepec, firefighters, police and, other rescue workers arrived at the scene when a second explosion occurred, the state government said in a statement.

“Emergency crews attended the call of the first explosion, when a second incident occurred, killing and injuring members of these groups,” the statement said.

Television images showed a plume of smoke rising over buildings on the outskirts of Tultepec and scores of firefighters and rescue workers at the scene.

The attorney general’s office for the state of Mexico, the country’s most populous state which rings the capital, said that 17 people had died at the blast site and another seven died in hospital.

Another 49 people were injured, the statement added.

A series of blasts have taken occurred at the fireworks markets, workshops and depots in Tultepec, about 32 kilometres (20 miles) north of Mexico City, including massive explosions in a market in December 2016 that killed around three dozen people.

Luis Felipe Puente, the head of Mexico’s civil protection agency, said the sale of fireworks in the area would be suspended and permits of manufacturers would be reviewed.

More From World:

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

 Updated 52 minutes ago
21 dead, many more bodies seen inside sunken Thai tourist boat

21 dead, many more bodies seen inside sunken Thai tourist boat

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Pompeo arrives in North Korea for talks on nuclear sites

Pompeo arrives in North Korea for talks on nuclear sites

 Updated 4 hours ago
Thai military diver dies as window for cave rescue narrows

Thai military diver dies as window for cave rescue narrows

 Updated an hour ago
Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers

Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers

 Updated 6 hours ago
Canada's Trudeau, facing groping allegation, says apologised, did nothing wrong

Canada's Trudeau, facing groping allegation, says apologised, did nothing wrong

 Updated 10 hours ago
Kuwait's Emir to arrive in China tomorrow for three-day official visit

Kuwait's Emir to arrive in China tomorrow for three-day official visit

 Updated 11 hours ago
London Mayor approves giant 'Trump Baby' citing people's 'right to peaceful protest'

London Mayor approves giant 'Trump Baby' citing people's 'right to peaceful protest'

 Updated 10 hours ago
US moving some detained migrant parents closer to their children

US moving some detained migrant parents closer to their children

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM