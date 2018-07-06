Nawaz’s appeal won’t suspend Avenfield decision: Barrister Farogh Naseem

KARACHI: Barrister Dr Mohammad Farogh Naseem said on Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif can file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the accountability court's decision but that won't suspend the order.



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine. Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was given a one year sentence without any fine.

"They can file an appeal through a pleader but the order won't be suspended until they appear before the court," the lawyer said while speaking with Geo News.

Naseem said that Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar can get a protective bail as given by the courts to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf.

The court has also ruled that the Avenfield apartments of the Sharif family, in their possession since 1993, shall be seized by the federal government.

The barrister, who is also Senator from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, said that the NAB ordinance does not have constitutional jurisdiction in the United Kingdom to take over the Avenfield properties.

"But the federal government can file case in the United Kingdom under the White book," he added.

Naseem further dilating over the decision said that the burden of proof was on Nawaz to give money trail on his assets.

Nawaz acknowledged that the flats were acquired in 1993/43, his children were minor during that time and he was a public office holder so it is clear that the burden of proof is on him," he said. "The decision was pretty much expected as there was huge material against him.







