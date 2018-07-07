Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
AFP

New York's Met Museum pulls in record 7.35 million visitors

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art pulled in a record 7.35 million visitors last financial year, the institution announced Thursday, four months after introducing mandatory out-of-town admission charges.

The attendance figures for the fiscal year ending June 30 covered the cultural landmark's Fifth Avenue headquarters, the Met Cloisters in northern Manhattan and the Met Breuer dedicated to modern and contemporary art.

The Met said it was the highest fiscal-year attendance in the museum's recorded history, attributing it in large part to a Michelangelo exhibition visited by 702,516 people from November 2017 to February 2018.

The Met is the most visited tourist attraction in the US financial and entertainment capital, which has seen eight consecutive years of tourism growth.

As of March 1, museum visitors have to pay $25 if they live outside the state of New York, replacing the previous practice of a "suggested" donation.

Students and seniors visiting from other regions get reduced fares of $12 and $17, respectively. Entry remains free for children under the age of 12.

In March, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said 2017 was the eighth consecutive year for record-breaking tourism, with around 62.8 million visitors, an increase of 2.3 million compared to 2016.

New York hosted last year 49.7 million domestic and 13.1 million international visitors, both all-time highs, the city announced.

Comments

More From World:

Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Warren Buffett as world's third richest person

Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Warren Buffett as world's third richest person

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

 Updated 9 hours ago
Eleven killed, at least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds Japan

Eleven killed, at least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds Japan

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canada woman breaks silence on Trudeau groping allegation

Canada woman breaks silence on Trudeau groping allegation

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canada heat wave death toll hits 54

Canada heat wave death toll hits 54

 Updated 10 hours ago
Coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to parents

Coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to parents

 Updated 10 hours ago
Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

 Updated 13 hours ago
Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

 Updated 14 hours ago
Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM