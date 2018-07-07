Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
AFP

Canada heat wave death toll hits 54

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

People play in water fountains at the Place des Arts in Montreal, during a deadly heatwave. Photo: AFP

MONTREAL: The death toll in a week-long eastern Canadian heat wave has reached 54, officials said on Friday.

Most of the victims linked to the "overwhelming heat" were in the Montreal area, which recorded 28 fatalities, metropolitan health authorities told AFP in an email.

The other victims were reported in the southwest of the French-Canadian province, the Quebec health ministry said.

On Thursday, Environment Canada had forecast a maximum temperature of 35°C (95 F) but said the heat index would make it feel like 45°C.

The mercury has since June 29 regularly topped 30°C, accompanied by stifling humidity levels, but temperatures should drop back to seasonal averages from Saturday.

"Looking at the weather forecast, we are waiting for a return to normal in the coming hours," said Health Ministry spokeswoman Noemie Vanheuverzwijn.

Most of the victims in Montreal were men in their 50s or older, and living in vulnerable conditions without air conditioning, regional public health director Mylene Drouin has said.

Neighboring Ontario has also been coping with high temperatures but no deaths have been reported there.

In 2010, around 100 people in the Montreal area died when extreme heat stifled the area.

Comments

More From World:

Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Warren Buffett as world's third richest person

Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Warren Buffett as world's third richest person

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

 Updated 9 hours ago
Eleven killed, at least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds Japan

Eleven killed, at least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds Japan

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canada woman breaks silence on Trudeau groping allegation

Canada woman breaks silence on Trudeau groping allegation

 Updated 10 hours ago
Coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to parents

Coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to parents

 Updated 10 hours ago
New York's Met Museum pulls in record 7.35 million visitors

New York's Met Museum pulls in record 7.35 million visitors

 Updated 10 hours ago
Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

 Updated 13 hours ago
Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

 Updated 14 hours ago
Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM