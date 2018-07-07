Can't connect right now! retry
Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in occupied Kashmir have detained many Hurriyat leaders and imposed restrictions in Srinagar, today, ahead of popular youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani's second martyrdom anniversary, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported. 

Wani was martyred along with two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8 in 2016. 

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown on Sunday. A public meeting will be held following a march toward Wani's native town, Tral, according to KMS. 

Aasiya Andrabi, associates shifted to New Delhi

India’s National Investigation Agency shifted the illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, from Srinagar Central Jail to New Delhi on the charges of waging war against India, KMS reported.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement called for a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Saturday against the shifting of Andrabi.

Indian police also arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik after raiding his residence in Srinagar, today. 

The Indian occupation forces have put Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Zafar Akbar Butt and Bilal Siddiqi under house detention or in custody, KMS reported. 

The authorities also imposed restrictions in Nowhatta area of Srinagar and did not allow people to offer Friday prayers in the historic Jamia Mosque.

