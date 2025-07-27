Six killed in stampede at temple in India's Haridwar

Devotees walk at the site of a stampede on the banks of river Godavari, to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, India, July 14, 2015. — Reuters

At least six people were killed in a stampede after a large crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in the northern Indian city of Haridwar, ANI reported on Sunday, citing Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

The chief minister of India's northern state of Uttarakhand posted on X that local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

“It is extremely distressing to hear about the stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (UKSDRF), local police, and rescue teams are actively engaged in relief efforts. I am in constant communication with the local administration and monitoring the situation closely. I pray for the safety and well-being of all devotees,” CM Dhami said in a statement.

The injured have been taken to the local hospital, the ANI report added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal told local media that the police arrived promptly at the scene and launched rescue operations. Preliminary investigations suggest the panic was triggered by rumours of an electric current, which led to the chaos.

India has a history of crowd accidents. At least 30 people died at the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in January as tens of millions gathered to dip in sacred waters.

In June, at least 11 people died in crowd chaos outside an Indian cricket stadium.