Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Warren Buffett as world's third richest person

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg currently trails behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Photo: Reuters
 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the third richest person in the world, surpassing investor Warren Buffett.

The 34-year-old currently trails behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, taking over the third spot from Buffett on Friday, Bloomberg reported. 

The standings mean that this is the first time the world’s three richest people all made their fortunes in technology.  

Zuckerberg is now worth $81.6 billion, about $373 million more than 87-year-old Buffett.

Buffett, who once ranked as the world’s wealthiest person, has now slid down to number four, largely in part to his charitable giving. 

According to the Bloomberg Index, fortunes made in technology make up about a fifth of the more than $5 trillion, more than any other sector. 

Despite the recent string of scandals surrounding the social networking site, Zuckerberg's fortune does not appear to be suffering for any of it.

The world’s largest social media network is facing scrutiny in Europe and the United States about allegations that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user information to build profiles on American voters that were later used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook.

The data was harvested by an application developed by a British academic, Aleksandr Kogan.

Some 270,000 people downloaded the application and logged in with their Facebook credentials, according to Facebook. The application gathered their data and data about their friends, and then Kogan passed the data to Cambridge Analytica, according to both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

The British firm had initially denied any knowledge of Kogan violating Facebook’s terms and said that it had deleted the data once it found out about user breach. 

Comments

More From World:

Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

 Updated 9 hours ago
Eleven killed, at least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds Japan

Eleven killed, at least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds Japan

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canada woman breaks silence on Trudeau groping allegation

Canada woman breaks silence on Trudeau groping allegation

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canada heat wave death toll hits 54

Canada heat wave death toll hits 54

 Updated 10 hours ago
Coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to parents

Coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to parents

 Updated 10 hours ago
New York's Met Museum pulls in record 7.35 million visitors

New York's Met Museum pulls in record 7.35 million visitors

 Updated 10 hours ago
Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

 Updated 13 hours ago
Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

 Updated 14 hours ago
Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM