Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Two years after Edhi's death, his legacy lives on

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 08, 2018

KARACHI: Renowned philanthropist and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi is being remembered on his second death anniversary today.

Edhi, who founded the world's largest volunteer ambulance network, died on July 8, 2016 in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

The philanthropist may have been gone but his legacy lives on.

Edhi, who was born in 1928, migrated to Pakistan in 1947 along with his family and dedicated his life to the poor from the age of 20 — when he himself was penniless in Karachi.

What started off as a free dispensary in 1951, went on to become the largest charity organisation in Pakistan.

In his own words, Edhi "begged for donations" at the start of his work and "people gave".

From having one ambulance which he drove himself, the Edhi Foundation now has 2,400 ambulances and three air ambulances stationed across the country. In fact, in 1997 the Edhi Foundation entered the Guinness World Records as the "largest volunteer ambulance organisation".

The foundation also runs more than 300 welfare centres across the country that operate as food kitchens, rehabilitation homes, shelters for abandoned women and children and clinics for the mentally handicapped.

The Edhi Foundation also runs eight outpatient hospitals, a child adoption centre and morgues.

Edhi received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for public service in 1986 and was honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1989.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal says PPP has always worked for South Punjab

Bilawal says PPP has always worked for South Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz leaving behind critically ill wife to return to Pakistan: Shehbaz

Nawaz leaving behind critically ill wife to return to Pakistan: Shehbaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
COAS congratulates Pakistan team on tri-series victory

COAS congratulates Pakistan team on tri-series victory

 Updated 7 hours ago
Will land in Lahore in a few days, vows Maryam Nawaz

Will land in Lahore in a few days, vows Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 9 hours ago
Supreme Court orders to place heads of three banks on ECL in fake accounts case

Supreme Court orders to place heads of three banks on ECL in fake accounts case

 Updated 10 hours ago
Safdar courting arrest as if he has conquered Kashmir, says Imran

Safdar courting arrest as if he has conquered Kashmir, says Imran

 Updated 6 hours ago
Shehbaz chairs high-level party meeting on Nawaz's return

Shehbaz chairs high-level party meeting on Nawaz's return

Updated 11 hours ago
NAB finally arrests Safdar after he appears at PML-N rally in Rawalpindi

NAB finally arrests Safdar after he appears at PML-N rally in Rawalpindi

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Tarbela Dam reaches dead level

Tarbela Dam reaches dead level

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM