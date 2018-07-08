Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan at 22 among worlds' most powerful countries

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 08, 2018

The seventh-most populous country is also one of the youngest in the world, with the majority of citizens under the age of 22. Photo: AFP
 

Pakistan ranks number 22 among the list of the world's 25 most powerful countries.

In a report published by US News and World Report, the United States continues to be ranked as the most powerful country in the world, followed by Russia and China.

The report and rankings are based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel, and investment and directly affect national economies. The report covers perceptions of 80 nations.

Falling two places, Pakistan steps down as instability, corruption and the conflict across the border with neighbour India continue, the report states.

"The seventh-most populous country is also one of the youngest in the world, with the majority of citizens under the age of 22," according to the report.

However, internal conflicts have driven an export-driven economy short in attracting foreign investment and aiding the reduction of poverty. Advancements in human development like education, healthcare, infrastructure and more have also suffered in the shadows of conflicts, according to the report.

Overall, Pakistan ranked at number 74 on the list.

Top 25 most powerful countries in the world

1. United States

2. Russia

3. China

4. Germany

5. United Kingdom

6. France

7. Japan

8. Israel

9. Saudi Arab

10. United Arab Emirates

11. South Korea

12. Canada

13. Iran

14. Turkey

15. India

16. Australia

17. Switzerland

18. Italy

19. Sweden

20. Qatar

21. Netherlands

22. Pakistan

23. Spain

24. Singapore

25. Egypt

Comments

More From World:

Torrential rains kill at least 81 in western Japan

Torrential rains kill at least 81 in western Japan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former South Sudan vice president to be reinstated: presidency

Former South Sudan vice president to be reinstated: presidency

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syrian troops celebrate seizing Jordan border crossing

Syrian troops celebrate seizing Jordan border crossing

 Updated 12 hours ago
US service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

US service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Thai rescuers prepare to raise sunken tourist boat, 41 confirmed dead

Thai rescuers prepare to raise sunken tourist boat, 41 confirmed dead

 Updated 13 hours ago
Four Thai boys rescued from cave; dive operation to resume Monday

Four Thai boys rescued from cave; dive operation to resume Monday

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan, US working towards restoration of ties: Ambassador Ali Jahangir

Pakistan, US working towards restoration of ties: Ambassador Ali Jahangir

 Updated 14 hours ago
Restrictions imposed in IoK on Burhan Wani's second martyrdom anniversary

Restrictions imposed in IoK on Burhan Wani's second martyrdom anniversary

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pak, China, Russia fail to curb activists' role at UN rights forum: campaigners

Pak, China, Russia fail to curb activists' role at UN rights forum: campaigners

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM