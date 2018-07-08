Pakistan at 22 among worlds' most powerful countries

The seventh-most populous country is also one of the youngest in the world, with the majority of citizens under the age of 22. Photo: AFP

Pakistan ranks number 22 among the list of the world's 25 most powerful countries.

In a report published by US News and World Report, the United States continues to be ranked as the most powerful country in the world, followed by Russia and China.

The report and rankings are based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel, and investment and directly affect national economies. The report covers perceptions of 80 nations.



Falling two places, Pakistan steps down as instability, corruption and the conflict across the border with neighbour India continue, the report states.

"The seventh-most populous country is also one of the youngest in the world, with the majority of citizens under the age of 22," according to the report.



However, internal conflicts have driven an export-driven economy short in attracting foreign investment and aiding the reduction of poverty. Advancements in human development like education, healthcare, infrastructure and more have also suffered in the shadows of conflicts, according to the report.



Overall, Pakistan ranked at number 74 on the list.

Top 25 most powerful countries in the world

1. United States

2. Russia

3. China

4. Germany

5. United Kingdom

6. France

7. Japan

8. Israel

9. Saudi Arab

10. United Arab Emirates

11. South Korea

12. Canada

13. Iran

14. Turkey

15. India

16. Australia

17. Switzerland

18. Italy

19. Sweden

20. Qatar

21. Netherlands

22. Pakistan

23. Spain

24. Singapore

25. Egypt