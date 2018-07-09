Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Syrian state media says air defences hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike

By
REUTERS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

A man sits near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the re-opening of the road between Homs and Hama in Talbisi, Syria, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/Files
 

BEIRUT: Syrian military air defences struck an Israeli warplane and shot down Israeli missiles targeting the T4 air base in Homs province in response to an act of “aggression” on Sunday night, Syrian state media said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said Israel does not comment on foreign reports.

Israel has grown deeply alarmed by the expanding clout of its arch-enemy Iran during the seven-year war in neighbouring Syria. Israel’s air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Damascus, as well as its allies Iran and Russia, blamed Israel for an April 9 air strike on the same Homs base, an attack that killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members. Tehran vowed at the time to respond.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the missile attack on Sunday caused only material damage.

“Our air defence systems thwarted an Israeli aggression and brought down a number of missiles that were targeting the T4 airport,” it cited a military source as saying.

The air defences hit one of the “attacking planes and forced the rest to leave” Syrian airspace, it added.

In May, Israel said it attacked Tehran’s military infrastructure in Syria, accusing Iranian forces of firing rockets at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in the most extensive military exchange between the two foes.

An Israeli-Iranian showdown also flared over Syria in February, when Israel said an armed drone coming from the T4 base penetrated its airspace. Israel blew up the drone and carried out a raid on Syrian air defences, in which one of its F-16 jets was downed.

Comments

More From World:

After Pyongyang put-down, Pompeo stands by 'difficult' denuclearisation talks

After Pyongyang put-down, Pompeo stands by 'difficult' denuclearisation talks

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Japan races to find survivors of floods that killed nearly 100

Japan races to find survivors of floods that killed nearly 100

 Updated 2 hours ago
Treacherous Thai cave rescue bid enters day two

Treacherous Thai cave rescue bid enters day two

 Updated 3 hours ago
Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt

Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt

 Updated 4 hours ago
Perilous, dark labyrinth for Thai schoolboys on journey back to light

Perilous, dark labyrinth for Thai schoolboys on journey back to light

 Updated 5 hours ago
Second Brexit officer steps down hours after top boss' exit

Second Brexit officer steps down hours after top boss' exit

 Updated 5 hours ago
Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May

Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May

 Updated 7 hours ago
British woman dies after Novichok poisoning

British woman dies after Novichok poisoning

 Updated 8 hours ago
Storm Chris set to become hurricane Monday, Beryl threatens Puerto Rico

Storm Chris set to become hurricane Monday, Beryl threatens Puerto Rico

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM