Monday Jul 09 2018
PML-N's Qamarul Islam, CEO Saaf Pani Company remanded into NAB custody

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Islam has served as the chairman of the Saaf Pani Company, and is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price-Photo: File

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended the remand by 14 days of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Qamarul Islam into custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Saaf Pani Company case.

The company’s former CEO Waseem Ajmal was also remanded into NAB custody.

The court ordered the suspects to appear before it on July 23.

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

Shehbaz Sharif was summoned over allegations that he misused his authority and was involved in corruption

Islam, who is PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, was arrested by NAB on June 26.

He has served as the chairman of the Saaf Pani Company, and is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price.

The Punjab government established the company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

According to the NAB, Islam misused his position and awarded contracts at a higher rate.

