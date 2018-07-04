Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

LAHORE: Former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday in relation to an ongoing probe into the Saaf Pani Company and Punjab Power Company corruption cases.



The accountability watchdog had summoned Shehbaz on July 5 over allegations that the former provincial chief minister misused his authority during his tenure and was involved in corruption.

Shehbaz, due to personal commitments, had requested to be summoned a day earlier (July 4), and subsequently appeared before NAB Lahore office earlier today.

On June 26, NAB arrested Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja – former chairman of Saaf Pani Company and PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III – for his alleged role in awarding contracts to ‘favourites’.

NAB officials also apprehended former CEO of the company, Wasim Ajmal, who is accused of making changes to the company's documents after project bidding in violation of the rules.

The Punjab government had established Saaf Pani Company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

