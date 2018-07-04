Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
Adnan Malik

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

By
Adnan Malik

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

LAHORE: Former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday in relation to an ongoing probe into the Saaf Pani Company and Punjab Power Company corruption cases.

The accountability watchdog had summoned Shehbaz on July 5 over allegations that the former provincial chief minister misused his authority during his tenure and was involved in corruption.

Shehbaz, due to personal commitments, had requested to be summoned a day earlier (July 4), and subsequently appeared before NAB Lahore office earlier today.

On June 26, NAB arrested Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja – former chairman of Saaf Pani Company and PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III – for his alleged role in awarding contracts to ‘favourites’.

NAB officials also apprehended former CEO of the company, Wasim Ajmal, who is accused of making changes to the company's documents after project bidding in violation of the rules. 

The Punjab government had established Saaf Pani Company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

More From Pakistan:

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 2 hours ago
Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

Updated 4 hours ago
Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC orders verification of lawyers' degrees from 2005

SC orders verification of lawyers' degrees from 2005

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM