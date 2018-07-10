Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Pompeo, in surprise visit to Afghanistan, urges Taliban peace talks

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jul 10, 2018

KABUL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Monday, promised support for President Ashraf Ghani’s bid to start peace talks with the Taliban and repeated the United States would be willing to take part.

The visit, at the end of a tour of Asian countries including North Korea and Vietnam, was Pompeo’s first to Afghanistan since he became Secretary of State in April.

He said the strategy announced last year by President Donald Trump of sending more troops to increase pressure on the Taliban and push them toward negotiations was working, and would reassure Afghans “that we will support them as they continue fighting to liberate their country and their people.”

“The strategy sends a clear message to the Taliban that they cannot wait us out,” he said.

Pompeo’s visit follows one by the State Department’s top diplomat for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who said this month that pressure was building on the Taliban to respond to Ghani’s offer for peace talks.

Standing with him at a news conference in the presidential palace in Kabul, Ghani, who earlier this year offered peace talks without preconditions, said it would be necessary to move with caution.

“If we think only in one day a 40 year-crisis can be ended we are being unrealistic,” he said.

Following a three-day ceasefire during last month’s Eid holiday, the Taliban have so far rejected Ghani’s offer of talks, demanding the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

However, Pompeo repeated an offer for the United States to take part directly in talks with the Taliban. They have rejected negotiations with what they consider an illegitimate Western-backed government in Kabul and demanded direct talks with Washington.

Pompeo said the peace process would be Afghan-led but added that the United States would be prepared to participate to help resolve differences and said support from neighbouring countries would also be needed.

“An American role will be important in this, but we can’t run the peace talks, we can’t settle this from the outside,” he said.

As well as the battle against the Taliban and Daesh fighters operating from Afghanistan, Pompeo discussed plans for October elections in the country and presidential elections due early next year, amid tensions between powerful regional leaders and Ghani.

Pompeo said he hoped for a reduction in violence before the elections, which the Taliban have refused to support. “We’re counting on all the actors in the region to be supportive of that,” he said.

Comments

More From World:

Indian women T20 captain loses DSP rank over fake degree

Indian women T20 captain loses DSP rank over fake degree

 Updated 2 hours ago
Suicide bomber kills 10 in Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad

Suicide bomber kills 10 in Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
May seeks unity amid chaos over Brexit plans

May seeks unity amid chaos over Brexit plans

 Updated 3 hours ago
US envoy calls for Germany to block Iran cash withdrawal

US envoy calls for Germany to block Iran cash withdrawal

 Updated 3 hours ago
WhatsApp launches Indian media blitz to dispel fake news woes

WhatsApp launches Indian media blitz to dispel fake news woes

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump doubles up as most followed world leader on Twitter: study

Trump doubles up as most followed world leader on Twitter: study

 Updated 4 hours ago
Eleventh person brought from Thai cave: navy, official sources

Eleventh person brought from Thai cave: navy, official sources

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Rescuers search for survivors after Japan floods kill at least 126

Rescuers search for survivors after Japan floods kill at least 126

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump names Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court, Senate battle looms

Trump names Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court, Senate battle looms

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM