Security officials deployed for polls to take oath: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan has sent out letters to the secretaries of defence and interior along with the Inspectors General of Police of all four provinces and the capital territory for the oath-taking of security personnel deployed for General Election 2018. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Security officials deployed for the upcoming General Election 2018 are to take oath, according to a letter issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.

The electoral body has sent letters to the secretaries of interior and defence along with the Inspector Generals of Police of all four provinces and the capital territory.

The returning officers (ROs) will conduct the oath of security in-charges deployed in their respective districts, according to ECP's letter.



Furthermore, the letter states that the presiding officers will take oath from the personnel deployed at polling stations.

Security personnel are to take oath before assuming their respective charges, the electoral body said. The oath will be administered to the security and polling staff in compliance with the Election Act 2017.

The affidavit, to be signed by the staff, states that the security personnel will perform their duties honestly and responsibly. It further adds that the security staff will fully implement the orders of ECP.

According to the affidavit, the security personnel will perform their duties without any discrimination or fear.

Earlier on July 7, ECP had issued the code of conduct for security personnel deployed for election duties and to be deployed for security on polling day (July 25, 2018) inside and outside the polling stations.



The security personnel belonging to law enforcement agencies deployed for election duties shall perform their duties in accordance with the law and within the confines of mandate assigned to armed forces to assist the ECP in conducting free, fair and transparent elections, the code of conduct states.