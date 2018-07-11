Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Army rescues five people stranded near Sawan River: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Wednesday rescued five people, including a woman and two girls, stranded near Sawan River near Rawalpindi, informed ISPR.

The army’s media wing said that all the evacuees have been shifted to a safer place. The rescue operation was conducted on helicopters.

“The individuals got stuck due to the sudden rise of water level,” the ISPR said.

On July1, Two British mountaineers stranded on Ultar Sar mountain located in Hunza Valley were rescued by the army personnel after an avalanche hit their tent.

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber's body also being brought back via helicopter

The injured mountaineers were identified as Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller are en route Gilgit via an army helicopter, assistant commissioner Hunza said.

Later during the day, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, "Pakistan Army pilots in a daring mission rescued three foreign mountaineers stuck in snow avalanche at above 19,000 feet on Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza."

"Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller from UK successfully rescued alive while Christian Huber from Austria had succumbed to avalanche," DG ISPR confirmed.

Efforts were under way since Saturday to rescue the two British mountaineers and bring back Huber's body after their tent was hit by an avalanche 5,900 metres up Ultar Sar mountain.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Imran Khan in govt helicopter use case: sources

NAB summons Imran Khan in govt helicopter use case: sources

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Nawaz, Maryam to depart from London today

Nawaz, Maryam to depart from London today

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Nawaz returns to Pakistan: Here’s Lahore traffic plan to save you from jams

Nawaz returns to Pakistan: Here’s Lahore traffic plan to save you from jams

 Updated 3 hours ago
Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz opens her eyes after month-long coma, confirms son

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz opens her eyes after month-long coma, confirms son

Updated 3 hours ago
‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged in SC

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged in SC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Women vow to defy 1947 ban on their vote in village near Multan

Women vow to defy 1947 ban on their vote in village near Multan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Top UN official praises Pakistan's positive role at world body

Top UN official praises Pakistan's positive role at world body

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM