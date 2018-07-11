Army rescues five people stranded near Sawan River: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Wednesday rescued five people, including a woman and two girls, stranded near Sawan River near Rawalpindi, informed ISPR.



The army’s media wing said that all the evacuees have been shifted to a safer place. The rescue operation was conducted on helicopters.

“The individuals got stuck due to the sudden rise of water level,” the ISPR said.

On July1, Two British mountaineers stranded on Ultar Sar mountain located in Hunza Valley were rescued by the army personnel after an avalanche hit their tent.

The injured mountaineers were identified as Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller are en route Gilgit via an army helicopter, assistant commissioner Hunza said.

Later during the day, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, "Pakistan Army pilots in a daring mission rescued three foreign mountaineers stuck in snow avalanche at above 19,000 feet on Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza."

"Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller from UK successfully rescued alive while Christian Huber from Austria had succumbed to avalanche," DG ISPR confirmed.

Efforts were under way since Saturday to rescue the two British mountaineers and bring back Huber's body after their tent was hit by an avalanche 5,900 metres up Ultar Sar mountain.