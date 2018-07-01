Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army teams on Sunday rescued two British mountaineers stranded on Ultar Sar mountain located in Hunza Valley after an avalanche hit their tent.

The injured mountaineers identified as Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller are en route Gilgit via an army helicopter, assistant commissioner Hunza said. 

"The body of Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber, who was killed in the incident, is also being taken to Gilgit," he further said.

Later during the day, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, "Pakistan Army pilots in a daring mission rescued three foreign mountaineers stuck in snow avalanche at above 19,000 feet on Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza."

"Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller from UK successfully rescued alive while Christian Huber from Austria had succumbed to avalanche," DG ISPR confirmed.

Efforts were under way since Saturday to rescue the two British mountaineers and bring back Huber's body after their tent was hit by an avalanche 5,900 metres up Ultar Sar mountain.

An army helicopter could not carry out a rescue operation on Saturday due to bad weather on the 7,388 metres high Ultar Sar.

Northern Pakistan is a magnet for mountaineers and is home to some of the tallest mountains in the world, including K2 — at 8,611 metres, the world's second highest peak, but often deemed a more challenging climb than the highest, Mount Everest.

Nestled between the western end of the Himalayas, the Hindu Kush mountains and the Karakoram range, Gilgit-Baltistan houses 18 of the world's 50 highest peaks.

It is also home to three of the world's seven longest glaciers outside the polar regions. Hundreds of its mountains have never been climbed.

- With additional reporting from AFP

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

 Updated 39 minutes ago
ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

 Updated 27 minutes ago
CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

 Updated 2 hours ago
MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

 Updated 14 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM