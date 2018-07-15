Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jul 15 2018
Sindh government imposes ban on arms display till July 26

Sunday Jul 15, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has banned carrying and display of any kind of arms at public places in the province.

The ban is in place with immediate effect till July 26, a day after the upcoming polls, according to a notification issued by the department.

Exhibition of fire arms is also banned in and around polling stations, the notification further read.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the ban, it added.

The ban has been imposed 10 days before the General Election 2018 scheduled for July 25.

Last week while addressing a press conference, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said that on polling day, troops will be stationed both inside and outside the polling stations.

Two security officials will be present inside and two outside 20,831 'sensitive' polling stations, the DG ISPR said, while deployment will be lower at non-sensitive polling stations.

