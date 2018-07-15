Mastung attack: Chinese president sends condolences to Pakistani counterpart

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Mamnoon Hussain/ file photo

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Mamnoon Hussain over a deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

In his message, Xi expressed deep grief for the victims and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

Terrorism is a universal enemy of humanity, Xi said, adding that China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pakistan, according to Chinese official media.

Xi said the Chinese people have always stood side by side with the Pakistani people and staunchly supported the country's efforts in fighting terrorism, safeguarding national stability and protecting the people's lives.

A suicide blast on Friday at a rally in Mastung martyred 149, including Balochistan Awami Party candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani and wounded more than 180.