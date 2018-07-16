ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

The Election Commission of Pakistan premises in Islamabad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday determined the punishments for any negligence to duty by polling staff.

According to the electoral body, making any changes to the documents by the appointed staff will be considered a crime. Tampering with the official seal on the ballot paper or breaking the seal of the ballot box will also be considered a violation of the law.

If found guilty of the aforesaid crimes, the polling staff could face a prison sentence of up to six months and/or a fine of Rs0.1 million.

Forcing the voters or having any affect on their votes or the poll results was also declared illegal by ECP. A prison sentence of up to two years and/or a Rs0.1 million fine could be handed to polling staff found guilty of the aforesaid violations.

The General Election 2018 will be held on July 25, which has been declared a public holiday by the government.