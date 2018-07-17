Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
AFP

Flooding kills 49 in northern Nigeria

By
AFP

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Flooded field and houses following heavy rains are pictured in Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria, on September 1, 2017. Photo: AFP/file

KANO: Flooding caused by torrential rains on Nigeria´s border with Niger has left 49 people dead and another 20 missing, the emergency services said on Tuesday.

Five villages in Jibia district were affected after a river burst its banks after hours of heavy rains overnight Sunday, Aminu Waziri, the head of the Katsina state emergency management agency, told AFP.

"We have recovered 49 dead bodies from the five villages and we are still searching for 20 others," he added.

Twenty-four of the victims were washed away by to Mada Rumfa and Kantumi villages in neighbouring Niger.

"Some of the victims were pulled from the rubble of their collapsed homes," said Waziri.

More than 2,000 people displaced by the flooding were sheltering in primary schools in Jibia, while 27 injured had been taken to the hospital.

"The state government has released relief materials for the affected persons and we have also asked for intervention from the national emergency management agency."

Flooding is common in many parts of Nigeria during the rainy season which runs from May to September.

On Tuesday, local media quoted the meteorological agency as a warning of flooding in many parts of the country this year because of "shift in rain pattern", with some areas recording higher-than-usual rainfall.

In 2012, Nigeria suffered disastrous floods across 30 of its 36 states, in which hundreds of people died and about two million were left homeless.

Comments

More From World:

US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

 Updated an hour ago
Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

 Updated 2 hours ago
Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
At least two dead in building collapse near Delhi

At least two dead in building collapse near Delhi

 Updated an hour ago
India orders all Mother Teresa care homes inspected

India orders all Mother Teresa care homes inspected

 Updated 4 hours ago
India rights watchdog sounds alarm over farmer suicides

India rights watchdog sounds alarm over farmer suicides

 Updated 4 hours ago
Indian police arrest 18 for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl

Indian police arrest 18 for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM