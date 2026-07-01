Indian news channels 'hacked' during president's address

This illustration shows the screen of Indian news channel TV9 Telugu after it was allegedly hacked. — Screengrab via YouTube/TV9 Telugu News LIVE

Unidentified hackers breached the broadcast systems of two Indian news channels during the Indian president’s address, allegedly airing Pakistan’s national anthem and displaying a warning message, reports claimed on Wednesday.

According to the reports, TV9 Telugu and Freedom TV Kannada were targeted during the broadcast. It was claimed that the hackers gained access to the channels’ transmission systems while the president was delivering the speech.

The reports further said that Pakistan’s national anthem was played on TV9 Telugu during the address. They also claimed that a warning message was displayed, cautioning against provoking Pakistan.

Following the disruption, various claims and speculation began circulating over the affected broadcasts. The reports said TV9 Telugu has more than 14 million followers on social media, while Freedom TV Kannada has over one million followers.

The reports also cited experts who said the incident exposed weaknesses in India’s cybersecurity infrastructure and highlighted vulnerabilities in the country’s information technology systems.