pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

Former finance minister Ishar Dar pictured outside the accountability court in 2017. Photo: Sabah News
 

ISLAMABAD: The defence counsel on Wednesday began presenting arguments for the acquittal of the co-accused in an assets reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar. 

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Dar for owning assets beyond his means. 

Dar who is a close associate and relative of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was named in the interim reference in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.  

As the hearing went under way in Judge Muhammad Bashir's court today, co-accused National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi appeared in the Accountability Court-I.

The defence counsel Advocate Qazi Misbah began presenting arguments for the acquittal petition of co-accused Mehmood and Rizvi. Ahmed had earlier filed an acquittal plea. 

He apprised the court that the co-accused were charged for abetting Dar, however, none of the prosecution's 10 witnesses had yet said that the co-accused were directly involved in the crime. 

"The role of the co-accused is not evident from the statements of the prosecution's witnesses," Advocate Misbah observed. 

The court then took a recess till 11:00am, when the hearing will resume. 

