FIA issues red warrant for ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a red warrant to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan, the attorney general informed the Supreme Court on Saturday.



A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case pertaining to Dar's return to the country.

The attorney general told the court that the red warrant was issued after the approval of Ministry of Interior Affairs. The FIA has forwarded the red warrant to Interpol to arrest the former minister, he added.

The interior ministry submitted a reply over Dar's return to the Supreme Court and stated that the former finance minister will be brought back with help from Interpol.

Justice Sardar Tariq asked the attorney general for update on seizing Dar's property. "What has been done about seizing Dar's foreign property?" he questioned.

"The request to seize [his] property has been attached with the red warrant," the attorney general replied.

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.

On Thursday the Supreme Court had directed the interior secretary to take steps to bring back former finance minister Ishaq Dar to the country on an urgent basis.

“Is Dar present today?” Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had asked the interior secretary as he headed a three-judge bench of the apex court hearing a suo motu case related to former Pakistan Television (PTV) chairman Attaullah Haq Qasmi's appointment as managing director (MD) as well as the amount of salary and perks he received both as chairman and MD of the state-run corporation.

When informed about Dar’s failure to appear once again, despite being given a last chance to be present in person within three days during the last hearing on Monday, the chief justice ordered the interior secretary to bring back the former finance minister and also directed the relevant authorities to assist him.

“If any authority refuses to assist the interior secretary, we will conduct an inquiry against it,” Justice Nisar remarked.

Further, the chief justice asked the interior secretary to share how Dar can be brought back to the country. “What steps can be taken if someone does not appear despite being summoned by the court?” he asked.

“An accountability court has already declared Dar an absconder,” Justice Nisar upheld.