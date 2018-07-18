LHC orders authorities to produce Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27

Abid Boxer. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the relevant authorities on Wednesday to produce wanted criminal Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27.

The orders were given as acting LHC Chief Justice Anwarul Haq took up the plea of Abid's father-in-law, who has petitioned the court to order authorities to produce Abid in court following his reported extradition to the country earlier this year.



Abid, a former police officer, was reportedly arrested from UAE in February this year and later brought back to Pakistan. He has yet to be produced in any court regarding his detention.

During today's hearing, the deputy attorney general informed the court that Abid has been brought back to Pakistan.

The petitioner has expressed fear that his son-in-law will be killed in a fake encounter and sought the LHC's assistance to provide him protection and ascertain his exact whereabouts and health condition.

In March this year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had informed the LHC that Abid had not been extradited to Pakistan through Interpol.

During proceedings, the FIA had informed the court that Abid who had been arrested from Dubai on February 7 had not been brought back to Pakistan.

However, the media had reported earlier that the former police officer accused of various extra-judicial killings and other crimes in Punjab had been brought back to Pakistan on February 20.



Earning his nickname because he joined the police force on a sports quota, Abid had a reputation for his ruthless modus operandi and operating above the law during the 1990s.

In March 2002, he was also accused of torturing stage actress Nargis, allegedly cutting off her hair and shaving off her eye-brows after demanding Rs10 million and her property documents.

He was later charged for various extrajudicial killings and corruption and was sacked from the police force. He had since been a fugitive and one of the country's wanted criminals.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Abid used to kill people on orders of then-Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and fled the country when he figured out Shehbaz was planning to get him killed.