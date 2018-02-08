Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Abid Boxer killed people on behest of CM Shehbaz, alleges Imran

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged on Thursday that former police inspector Abid 'Boxer’ was involved in extrajudicial killings on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Boxer, a fugitive on the run for 11 years and wanted for dozens of extrajudicial killings, has been arrested from Dubai through Interpol. 

Known for the killing of several alleged criminals in fake encounters, a euphemism for execution without trial, Abid 'Boxer' was a symbol of terror during the 1990s owing to his links with the underworld of organised crime. 

He was later charged for extrajudicial killing and corruption and was sacked from the police force.

Wanted for 11 years, former cop Abid 'Boxer' arrested from Dubai

Wanted for several extrajudicial killings in fake encounters and known for his contacts with the underworld, the former police inspector will be handed over to Pakistani authorities soon, sources said

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Imran said “the fugitive former inspector admitted that he used to kill people extra-judicially on the direction of Shehbaz Sharif,” adding that, “He left the country after knowing that Shehbaz was planning to kill him. Boxer is on record saying that he never killed anyone without the consent of Punjab chief minister.”

The PTI chairman announced to take Shehbaz to court over the issue.

“Give me one example of extrajudicial killing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is a difference between KP police and the one in Punjab and Sindh,” he said,  adding, “That is the reason why Supreme Court called them [government] a mafia.”

The PTI chief also appreciated the professional role of the KP Police in the Asma and Mashal murder cases.

Talking about Mashal's case, whose verdict was announced yesterday, Imran said: “For the first time there has been action against mob violence. I have regrets for those parties who are making it a blasphemy issue. No one has even a doubt that Mashal ever committed blasphemy. Parties who are making a few people heroes must think that they are setting a precedent in which anyone can kill anyone. You are trying to bring a law of the jungle in the country.”

