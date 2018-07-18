Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb remarked on Wednesday that the efforts to subtract former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not succeed.



While addressing a press conference in Lahore, she claimed that PML-N supremo is being subjected to discrimination. Nawaz is currently serving his prison sentence after being convicted in the Avenfield reference, which pertains to Sharif family’s properties in London, by the accountability court.

Reiterating her earlier claims, Marriyum said: “not a single penny corruption was proven against Nawaz Sharif.” The prosecution failed to prove a single allegation against Nawaz, she added.

She further claimed that the ‘favourite’ has gotten amnesty from the National Accountability Bureau.

On Tuesday, Marriyum had demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ban “inappropriate” speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

In a media talk, Aurangzeb said that Imran has been using the same language since the past five years.

Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s arrest in Avenfield case, Marriyum said the former prime minister returned to Pakistan to get arrested not go to Raiwind.

“Nawaz Sharif was not even provided with a bed in jail,” she said.