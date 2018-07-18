Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb remarked on Wednesday that the efforts to subtract former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not succeed.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, she claimed that PML-N supremo is being subjected to discrimination. Nawaz is currently serving his prison sentence after being convicted in the Avenfield reference, which pertains to Sharif family’s properties in London, by the accountability court.

Reiterating her earlier claims, Marriyum said: “not a single penny corruption was proven against Nawaz Sharif.” The prosecution failed to prove a single allegation against Nawaz, she added.

She further claimed that the ‘favourite’ has gotten amnesty from the National Accountability Bureau. 

ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb said that Imran has been using the same language since th past five years

On Tuesday, Marriyum had demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ban “inappropriate” speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

In a media talk, Aurangzeb said that Imran has been using the same language since the past five years.

Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s arrest in Avenfield case, Marriyum said the former prime minister returned to Pakistan to get arrested not go to Raiwind.

“Nawaz Sharif was not even provided with a bed in jail,” she said.

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala as well: Imran Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

 Updated 5 hours ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Over 100 stalls gutted as fire engulfs Islamabad's Sasta Bazaar

 Updated 7 hours ago
