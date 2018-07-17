ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb said that Imran has been using the same language since th past five years-Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday demanded on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ban “inappropriate” speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

In a media talk, Aurangzeb said that Imran has been using the same language since the past five years.

Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s arrest in Avenfield case, Marriyum said the former prime minister returned to Pakistan to get arrested not go to Raiwind.

“Nawaz Sharif was not even provided with a bed in jail,” she said.

The PML-N leader said that the party hoped the appealed would also be heard as swiftly “as the [Avenfield] verdict was given”.

She also said they will complain ECP about a video showing people removing party banners.