Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, Forests and Fisheries Ahmed Waqas Riaz detailed on Wednesday regarding the facilities available to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif inside the prison. Photo: file

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, Forests and Fisheries Ahmed Waqas Riaz detailed on Wednesday regarding the facilities available to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif inside the prison.

Nawaz, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, is currently serving his prison sentence at Adiala jail after being convicted in the Avenfield reference by an accountability court.

Riaz, while addressing a press conference, remarked that Nawaz is being kept in a separate cell, adding that he has also been allotted space for walking, a functional washroom and as well as a cook to make food for him.

“Nawaz was provided with better facilities on July 14,” he remarked. “The prison’s medical staff checks Nawaz’s vitals on a regular basis. Nawaz has been provided with all facilities.”

The ousted prime minister’s health has improved and he is provided with all types of fruits as well, he added.

Furthermore, Nawaz’s family has also met him, Riaz shared.

While speaking about Maryam Nawaz, Riaz said: “Maryam has been provided with all facilities at women's prison.”

He stressed that no one has been allowed to run a campaign from inside the prison, adding that strict action will be taken against those who fail to obey the law of the prison. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

 Updated 2 hours ago
Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Not getting good news regarding elections, says Imran

Not getting good news regarding elections, says Imran

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

 Updated 5 hours ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Over 100 stalls gutted as fire engulfs Islamabad's Sasta Bazaar

Over 100 stalls gutted as fire engulfs Islamabad's Sasta Bazaar

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM