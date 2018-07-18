Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, Forests and Fisheries Ahmed Waqas Riaz detailed on Wednesday regarding the facilities available to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif inside the prison. Photo: file

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, Forests and Fisheries Ahmed Waqas Riaz detailed on Wednesday regarding the facilities available to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif inside the prison.



Nawaz, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, is currently serving his prison sentence at Adiala jail after being convicted in the Avenfield reference by an accountability court.

Riaz, while addressing a press conference, remarked that Nawaz is being kept in a separate cell, adding that he has also been allotted space for walking, a functional washroom and as well as a cook to make food for him.

“Nawaz was provided with better facilities on July 14,” he remarked. “The prison’s medical staff checks Nawaz’s vitals on a regular basis. Nawaz has been provided with all facilities.”

The ousted prime minister’s health has improved and he is provided with all types of fruits as well, he added.

Furthermore, Nawaz’s family has also met him, Riaz shared.

While speaking about Maryam Nawaz, Riaz said: “Maryam has been provided with all facilities at women's prison.”

He stressed that no one has been allowed to run a campaign from inside the prison, adding that strict action will be taken against those who fail to obey the law of the prison.