SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza arrested in Faisalabad

SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza being handcuffed by a Punjab police personnel. —X@_SahibzadaHamid

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza was arrested by Islamabad police early Friday morning and later handed over to Faisalabad police.

He was subsequently shifted to Faisalabad Central Jail.

Sources said Raza was wanted in several cases related to vandalism and violent protests against state institutions and had already been convicted by an anti-terrorism court. He had been sentenced in connection with the May 9 riots but had been absconding since then, they added.



Police said Raza was presented before a court, which ordered his transfer to Faisalabad Central Jail.

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad had convicted Raza along with several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The convicts were handed up to 45 years of imprisonment in several cases linked to to the violent protests.

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.