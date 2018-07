US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.



“Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes,” Trump told CBS News in an interview.