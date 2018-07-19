Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

Caretaker Minister for Kashmir Affairs Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, former PM AJK Sardar Attiq Ahmed, ex Speaker AJKLA Ghulam Qadir, ex president AJK Sardar Yaqoob, APHC leader Ghulam Safi and others offer Fatiha for martyrs of Kashmir during a seminar on the occasion of 71st Kashmirs Accession to Pakistan Day organized by APHC at Kashmir House/ photo: Online

ISLAMABAD: Accession to Pakistan Day was observed by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world on Thursday , with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

Ceremonies were held to commemorate July 19, 1947 as the day the merger resolution was unanimously adopted.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on this day in 1947 that the Kashmiris adopted a historic resolution from the platform of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar, demanding accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in accordance with the Partition plan, two-nation theory and the aspirations of the people of the territory.

