Friday Jul 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS
Web Desk

Saudi court awards 1,200 lashes to two men for assaulting security officers

GEO NEWS
Web Desk

Friday Jul 20, 2018

People enter and leave the general court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed/Files
 

MEDINA: A Saudi court on Thursday sentenced two people to 1,200 lashes, five-year prison term, and a fine for assaulting security officers, Geo News reported, citing Arab media.

The incident, which reportedly took place here in the Muslim holy city last month, had sparked Kingdom-wide rage. Subsequently, authorities had arrested the men but chose not to identify them.

The criminal court, therefore, issued a sentence of flogging by the way of 1,200 lashes, imprisonment for five years, and a fine on the said attackers of the two traffic police officers, Dr Yasser Al-Balawi, a Saudi judge, said.

The two men were sentenced by the criminal court for assaulting traffic police officers during their work hours at the end of the month of Ramazan, the judge's roughly translated message reads.

A local media outlet had earlier tweeted a video clip of the said attackers after security personnel in Medina arrested them. The incident, which took place on the eve of last Eid, was recorded on a mobile phone by a passerby.

