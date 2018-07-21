Pakistan football team braces for Asian Games, SAFF Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Football team, in an attempt to come back to field after three years, has formally kicked off the second phase of its preparation for Asian Games and SAFF Cup in Bahrain.



Pakistan will be playing its international matches after a span of three years. The national team, after arriving in Bahrain on Wednesday, played its first practice match against local club Buddiya FC on Friday night.

Although Pakistan lost the match 2-1, it provided them the much-needed match practice and exposure ahead of next month’s Asian Games which will be followed by SAFF Cup. Pakistan’s only goal in the practice game was scored by Riaz.

Pakistan Football Federation is hopeful that under the new head coach from Brazil, José Antonio Nogueira, the team will do well in the upcoming tournaments.