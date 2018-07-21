Orphan from Rajanpur clinches top position in matric exams in Lahore

LAHORE: An orphan boy from Rajanpur district of South Punjab clinched the top position in the Lahore Board’s matriculation examinations, Geo News reported Saturday.



The orphan, identified as Waseem Yaseen, shared the top position with another student, Tauseef Afzal. Both the students secured 1091 out of 1100 numbers in the examinations.

The award ceremony for the top position holders was held in Lahore.

Yaseen, a student of the Punjab Daanish School for Boys, attended the ceremony with his elder brother Muhammad Nadeem, who was teary-eyed throughout the event.

Nadeem, the sole breadwinner of the family, shared that he works as a mechanic. “Our father passed away 11 years ago. We are four sisters and six brothers. I work as a motor mechanic while Waseem has been a position holder since he was in class five,” he said.

Muhammad Nadeem hugging his brother Waseem Yaseen at the award ceremony. Photo: Geo News screen grab

Speaking about his achievements, Yaseen thanked the Daanish school for providing them with ample opportunities. “I wouldn’t have been able to get education if it weren’t for Daanish school.”

Under a special arrangement, Daanish schools across Punjab are affiliated with the BISE Lahore and its students appear in matric examinations from this very board.



Similarly, the overall second position in SSC/Matric was shared by Muhammad Hashim Faisal of The Educators, Lahore and Wajiha Aslam of The Trust Girls High School, Lahore as they each secured 1090 marks.



The third position was bagged by Hafsa Saleem of Allama Iqbal Public High School for Girls, Kasur with 1089 marks.



A total of 245,046 students appeared for the matriculation examination this year, of which 174,363 students passed.

During the ceremony, the position holders promised to use their abilities and serve humanity.