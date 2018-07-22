Can't connect right now! retry
LAPD respond to 'active' incident at Silver Lake supermarket

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

Police officers and members of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAPD) escort a boy on a stretcher after a suspect barricaded inside a Trader Joe's supermarket in Silverlake, Los Angeles, US, July 21, 2018. AFP/Robyn Beck
 

LOS ANGELES: A suspect was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.

"We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.

"There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe's near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area," the LAPD tweeted initially.

"Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

"Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement," he wrote.

CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside.

