President Mamnoon directs caretaker PM to ensure Nawaz's complete medical treatment

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday directed caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to ensure that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is provided complete medical treatment.



The president telephoned the caretaker premier and urged, "Nawaz should be provided with all medical facilities."

President Mamnoon expressed concern over the former premier's health, who is presently incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail for corruption.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM Farooq Haider and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman have also expressed concern over Nawaz's health and requested the caretaker government to ensure he is provided the best medical treatment.



A five-member medical board formed by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted Nawaz’s medical check-up earlier today.

The caretaker government wanted the medical board to cross-check the report of Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mehmood Kiyani, head of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), on Nawaz's health, sources said.



A team of health officials led by Dr Kiyani carried out the former premier's medical check-up at Central Jail Rawalpindi on Sunday.

As per last night's medical report, a copy of which is available with Geo News, there is a risk of Nawaz's kidneys failing due to a lack of water.

"Heat and lack of sleep have also affected the former premier's health," the report stated.

It added, "If conditions do not improve then Nawaz's heart problem can worsen."

The report also urged that the former premier be shifted to RIC.

Nawaz, who flew from London to Lahore alongside his daughter, Maryam Nawaz on July 13, was arrested on arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, flown to Islamabad via a helicopter, and shifted to jail, where he is serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield properties case along with his daughter and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar.

Shehbaz Sharif pleads to caretaker govt to shift Nawaz to hospital

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday pleaded to the caretaker government to shift Nawaz to a hospital in line with the medical board's report.

“I appeal once again to the caretaker government to shift Nawaz to a hospital based on the medical board’s report,” Shehbaz said while adding that he has serious concerns regarding Nawaz's health worsening in jail.

The former Punjab chief minister added, “It is the jail administration’s responsibility to provide basic medical facilities to Nawaz.”

The PML-N president upheld that jail authorities “deprived Nawaz of basic facilities despite repeated requests”.

Shehbaz also questioned, “Why wasn’t I or anyone in my family informed that Nawaz wasn’t feeling well?”

Stating that he requested the caretaker premier and Punjab chief minister to provide a personal physician to Nawaz, the PML-N president lamented, “But they ignored my appeal.”

“Nawaz suffers from acute heart pain,” he further said.