List of constituencies where polls have been postponed

Polls have been delayed in six constituencies of provincial assemblies and two of national assembly

As Pakistan heads to polls, there are some constituencies where the elections have been postponed due to a myriad of reasons.



The Section 73 of the Election Act, 2017, “If a contesting candidate dies before commencement of the poll or during the polling hours, the returning officer shall, by public notice, terminate the proceedings relating to that election.”

According to the law, the polls have been postponed in the following constituencies:

PS-87 (Malir)

In a public notice, returning officer of the constituency Pardeep Kumar had announced the postponement of the elections in PS-87 Malir constituency following the death of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Party candidate Shareef Ahmed Khan.

"New election/fresh proceedings shall be announced as per new schedule/directions of Election Commission of Pakistan," the notice stated.

The other candidates contesting elections from the PS-87 constituency, which has a total number of 146,142 registered voters, include PML-N’s Abdul Khalil Brohi, PTI’s Qadir Bux Khan Gabol, PPPP’s Muhammad Sajid, MMA’s Hamdullah, MQM-Pakistan’s Khalida Ateeb, and ANP’s Saiqa Noor among others.

PK-78 (Peshawar)

Moreover, the polls in PK-78 constituency of Peshawar were delayed following the suicide attack at ANP’s corner meeting which claimed the life of party candidate Haroon Bilour among others.

Candidates contesting elections from the constituency include PML-N’s Khadim Ali, PTI’s Muhammad Irfan, PPPP’s Irfan Ullah, MMA’s Haji Ghulam Ali, Tehreek Labaik Pakistan’s Mahad Tariq, Pakistan Muslim League’s Javed Nasim, All Pakistan Muslim League’s Aurangzaib Khan, Qaumi Watan Party’s Muhammad Shah and Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s Muhammad Bilal.

On the other hand, the independent candidates include Abid Ullah Khan, Hussain Khan Baz, Niaz Muhammad Momand, Muhammad Irfan, Muhamad Ismail, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Kashan Ahmad.

PP- 87 (Mianwali)

The elections were postponed in PP-87 constituency of Mianwali following the death of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate Ahmed Khan.

District Returning Officer Sheraz Kiani had issued the notification regarding the postponement, adding that elections in this constituency would be held after general elections.

Other candidates contesting from the area include Ali Haider Noor Khan Niazi of PML-N, Ahmed Khan of PTI, Muhammad Khalid of PPPP, Aftab Aslam Khan of MMA, Malik Muhammad Munir of Tehreek Labaik Pakistan, Qari Muhammad Shafa Ullah of Tehreek Labbaik Islam, and InshAAllah Khan of Allah Akbar Tehreek.

The independents include Muhammad Rafi, Ayesha Sumiya Niazi and Bostan Khan.

PB-35 (Mastung)

Polls in PB-35 constituency of Mastung were delayed after Balochistan Awami Party's candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani was martyred among 149 people others in a suicide bombing at an election meeting in Mastung on July 13.

Other candidates contesting elections from the constituency include PTI's Muhammad Faisal, PPPP's Meer Muhammad Akbar Bangalzai, MMA's Ghulam Haider, independent candidates Shahjahan Bangalzai, Nawabzada Muzafar Ullah Shahwani. Nawabzada Shahdain Shahwani, Sikandar Hayat, Haji Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Anwa, Abdul Salam, Wadera Sultan Udin, Abdul Jalil and Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisanai.

Sardar Kamal Khan Bangalzai of National Party, Meer Ahmed of Pak Sarzameen Party, and Noor Muhammad of Balochistan National Party are also contesting from here.

PK-99 (Dera Ismail Khan)

Elections in PK-99 constituency of Dera Ismail Khan were delayed after PTI candidate Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur was martyred after a suicide bomber targetted his vehicle in DI Khan's Kulachi Tehsil.

Other candidates on the constituency include PML-N's Muhammad Akbar Khan, PPPP's Ehtasham Ullah Khan, MMA's Obaid Ur Rehman Muttahida and ANP's Rangeen Khan.

The independent candidates include Fazal Ul Haq, Fateh Ullah Khan, Ghulam Abbas Khan, Alhaj Sardar Umar Farooq Khan, Aghaz Ikram Ullah Gandapur, Dawar Khan Kundi, Muhammad Faridoon Khan, Mujib Ur Rehman and Lutaf Ur Rehman.

PP-103 (Faisalabad)

Polls were also delayed in PP-103 constituency of Faisalabad after independent after independent candidate Mirza Mughal committed suicide.

Others contesting from the constituency include PML-N’s Jafar Ali, PTI’s Shamsher Haider, PPPP’s Muhammad Anwar Khan, MMA’s Shahzad Bakhtawar Ali, Tehreek Labaik Pakistan’s Chaudhry Arsalan Shoukat, Zia Ul Rehman from Allah Akbar Tehreek and Ashraf Ali Awami from Justice Party.

The independent candidates include Muhammad Ahmed, Zahoor Ahmed Shah Qureshi, Riaz Bakhtawar, Zulfiqar Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Hafiz Abid Hussain, Shaheer Dawood Butt, Muntazir Mehdi, Malik Zulfiqar Ali and Mazhar Hussain Shah.

NA-103 (Faisalabad)

Independent candidate Mirza Mughal, who committed suicide before the polls, was also contesting from NA-103 constituency of Faisalabad.

Other candidates contesting from here include Ali Gohar Khan of PML-N, Muhammad Saadullah of PTI, Shahadat Ali Khan of PPPP, and Mudassar Ahmed Shah of MMA, among others.

NA-60 (Rawalpindi)

The ECP delayed polls in the NA-60 constituency of Rawalpindi following arrest and disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, who is also contesting from the same constituency, had challenged the decision to postpone the elections. However, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had dismissed Rasheed's petition.

PPPP's Mukhtar Abbas, Tehreek Labaik Pakistan's Atta Ur Rehman, PFP's Syed Rashid Hussain Shah and independent candidates Muhammd Jamil Jabar, Muhammad Azhar Aslam, and Muhammad Qaiser Mir Dad Khan are also contesting elections from the constituency.