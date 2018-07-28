US commends voters, says 'flaws' in Pakistan campaign concerning

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed concerns about the “flaws” in the campaign process leading up to the Pakistani election on July 25, a State Department spokesperson said Friday, adding that they had taken "note of the election results".



Heather Nauert, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, talked about the Pakistani people's courage for braving through the terrorist attacks prior to the general election and deciding to turn up at the polling stations to cast their vote.



"The United States commends the courage of the Pakistani people, including many women, who turned out to vote and showed resolve to determine their country’s future," Nauert stated.

With regard to almost half a dozen attacks on electoral rallies that killed three candidates in total, the spokesperson said: "We condemn the horrific acts of terrorist violence that marred this process, including the latest attack outside a polling station in Quetta on election day.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Nauert added.

In light of the accusations of rigging made by multiple political parties of the nation after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was declared to be leading with 115 of the 270 National Assembly (NA) seats, the spokesperson said the US "shares concerns about flaws in the pre-voting electoral process, as expressed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan [HRCP]".

"These included constraints placed on freedoms of expression and association during the campaign period that were at odds with Pakistani authorities’ stated goal of a fully fair and transparent election.

"The United States concurs with the conclusions of the European Union Election Observation Mission [EUEOM], whose report notes that while there were positive changes to the legal framework for elections in Pakistan, these were overshadowed by restrictions on freedom of expression and unequal campaign opportunities.

"The United States also has deep reservations over the participation of terrorist-affiliated individuals in the elections, but we commend Pakistani voters for fully rejecting these candidates at the ballot box on Wednesday," she noted.



Nauert also underscored that the "development of strong democratic and civilian institutions of governance and a vibrant civil society is critical to Pakistan’s long-term stability and prosperity".

"Along with our international partners, the United States will continue to encourage a broadening of opportunities for political participation for all Pakistanis, and for the further strengthening of legitimate, democratic institutions."

She reiterated that the US looks forward to working with the new government of Pakistan and furthering the goals of security and stability in South Asia.

Washington will be working closely with Islamabad, said the spokesperson, given the two countries' relationship in light of the US strategy for South Asia and the issue of Afghan peace talks.



"As Pakistan’s elected leaders form a new government, the United States will look for opportunities to work with them to advance our goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia," Nauert added.

—Additional reporting by Wajid Ali Syed