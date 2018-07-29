Ali Zafar reminds Aamir Khan of promise to visit Pakistan when Imran comes into power

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar has reminded Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan of his promise to visit Pakistan if cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan came into power.



“Aamir Khan, I think it’s time :),” the Zafar tweeted.

The singer-cum-actor’s tweet came in response to a fan’s request.

Sir, you have contacts with all Bollywood stars. Please give this message to Aamir Khan that Imran Khan has won the elections and now he should fulfill his promise and come and celebrate with us. Pakistanis are eagerly waiting to welcome him, a fan tweeted to Zafar.

During a media event in late 2012, Aamir had told Imran Khan that he would visit Pakistan to celebrate his victory if he came into power.



“When you win the election, I will definitely come [to Pakistan] to celebrate your victory. And I will bring lots of Indians with me,” Aamir had said.

Praising Imran’s vision for Pakistan, Aamir had said, “I really like the idealism and the dream in you. I wish you succeed in fulfilling your dream. I wish Pakistan gets a government that can really solve its problems, a party that is determined to bring prosperity to Pakistan. It will be good not just for Pakistan but for everyone else. My heart tells me that you will succeed because you have been doing this for years. When you started out, you faced numerous challenges. Yet, you are still firm in your convictions and you are still at it.”



Imran Khan is set to become the next prime minister as his party led the National Assembly tally with 116 seats as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released results of all 270 NA seats that were polled on July 25 across the country.