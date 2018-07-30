Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
REUTERS

Trump threatens US government shutdown over border wall

By
REUTERS

Monday Jul 30, 2018

SUPERIMPOSED: US President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats do not fund his border wall and back immigration law changes, betting that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favour in November congressional elections.

However, a disruption in federal government operations could backfire on Trump if voters blame Republicans, who control Congress, for the interruption in services.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump said on Twitter.

Americans are divided along party lines on immigration, and 81 percent of Republicans approved Trump’s handling of the issue, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released this month.

The Republican president has threatened a shutdown several times since taking office in 2017 in a bid to get immigration priorities in congressional spending bills, especially funding for a wall along the southern US border. Trump has asked for $25 billion to build the wall.

“I don’t think it would be helpful, so let’s try to avoid it,” Republican Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Congress must agree on a spending measure to fund the government by a September 30 deadline.

Although Republicans control both the US Senate and House of Representatives, disagreements between moderates and conservatives in the party have impeded a speedy legislative fix.

Standoffs over spending levels and immigration led to a three-day government shutdown, mostly over a weekend, in January and an hours-long shutdown in February.

The House in June rejected an immigration bill favoured by conservative Republicans.

The Republican president has made tougher immigration laws a centrepiece of his administration, from the first ill-fated travel ban on people from predominantly Muslim nations to the current battle raging over the separation of illegal immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

A federal judge on Friday urged the US government to focus on finding deported immigrant parents whose children remain in the United States.

Comments

More From World:

No new findings in MH370 probe report, families say

No new findings in MH370 probe report, families say

 Updated 3 hours ago
Cambodian PM's party claims all election seats, opposition sees 'death of democracy'

Cambodian PM's party claims all election seats, opposition sees 'death of democracy'

 Updated 3 hours ago
India effectively strips four million of citizenship in Assam

India effectively strips four million of citizenship in Assam

 Updated 3 hours ago
Death toll rises as dry conditions fuel deadly California fires

Death toll rises as dry conditions fuel deadly California fires

 Updated 4 hours ago
Zimbabweans begin voting in first election since Mugabe's removal

Zimbabweans begin voting in first election since Mugabe's removal

 Updated 5 hours ago
More than 500 hikers stranded on mountain after Indonesia quake: official

More than 500 hikers stranded on mountain after Indonesia quake: official

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Very positive signals' after US, Taliban talks: sources

'Very positive signals' after US, Taliban talks: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Plane owned by Brazilian plastics firm crashes, pilot dies

Plane owned by Brazilian plastics firm crashes, pilot dies

 Updated 10 hours ago
Three dead, seven injured in New Orleans shooting

Three dead, seven injured in New Orleans shooting

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM