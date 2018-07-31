Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
GEO NEWS

Substandard material was used to build Askari Amusement Park ride: report

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

KARACHI: An investigation committee, which was formed to probe the Askari Amusement Park swing accident, revealed in its report on Tuesday the used and substandard material was used to build the ride.

The committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, submitted its report to chief secretary Sindh.

The report mentioned that the ride fell due to weight imbalance and wrong fitting, adding that the team operating the ride wasn't trained to do so.

It added that substandard material imported from China was used to build the ride. Moreover, the welding of the ride was substandard and there were no SOPs available to operate the ride, the report noted.

The inspection conducted on July 2 had even raised reservations over the fitting of the ride, he said.

All the rides must be inspected before the park is reopened, the report said, adding that SOPs should be written down over the correct way to operate the ride.

On July 15, a 16-seater ride named 'Monster' had fallen apart late last night at Askari Park in the Old Sabzi Mandi area, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and wounding 15 others.

The case has been registered against the park management and related persons and includes negligence and murder charges.

